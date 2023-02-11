Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered condolences to those affected by the earthquake.

And the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is assisting with debris removal.

The president of Ukraine placed flowers on the grounds of the embassy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid homage to those who lost their lives as a result of the tragic earthquake.

“Please accept my sincere condolences from me personally and on behalf of the people of Ukraine. The awful tragedy that took so many lives in one moment caused deep pain in our hearts. We share the pain of the Turkish people and help in this difficult time. Eternal memory to the deceased. We wish those who suffered a quick recovery,” Zelenskyy said.

During his visit, he also chatted with Yagmur Ahmet Guldere, the Turkish ambassador to Ukraine.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is assisting with debris removal in Turkey, according to Zelenskyy, who mentioned this in his nighttime address on Saturday.

He further stated that information regarding Ukrainian nationals in Turkey who might have been harmed by the earthquake is being investigated by the Ukrainian Embassy.

