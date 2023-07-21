21 Arrested After Clashes Between Levski Sofia and Shkupi Supporters in North Macedonia

21 individuals arrested in North Macedonia.

Local Shkupi fans attacked traveling Bulgarian supporters.

Levski Sofia won the match 2-0 in Skopje.

Authorities in North Macedonia took action by arresting 21 individuals in the aftermath of clashes that occurred between visiting Levski Sofia soccer fans and Shkupi supporters ahead of a Europa Conference League qualifying match. The incidents, which took place on Thursday, highlighted the tense relations between the two Balkan neighbors.

Police reported that among those arrested, 19 were Bulgarians, and two were from North Macedonia. The violence erupted when local Shkupi fans attacked traveling Bulgarian supporters in Skopje, resulting in one man being stabbed in the stomach. No arrests have been made in connection with this specific incident. The injured Levski supporter underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

Subsequently, clashes broke out between Levski fans and the police. Despite the tensions, Levski Sofia emerged victorious in the match held in Skopje, with a scoreline of 2-0.

The government of North Macedonia condemned the violent incidents, and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski pointed to “hooligans and people who have nothing to do with sports” as the perpetrators. The relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria have been strained due to historical, identity, and cultural disputes, leading to Sofia’s decision to block its neighbor’s European Union accession bid in 2020.

