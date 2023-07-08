500 Days of War: Ukrainians Face Continuing Struggles on the Frontlines

June marked the start of Ukraine’s offensive to regain territories captured by Russian forces in the east and south.

On the 500th day since the invasion by Russia and with the ongoing war, Ukrainian forces are making gradual advancements despite facing challenges such as insufficient arms and ammunition, and the constant threat to major cities.

Starting from June, Ukraine’s army has launched an offensive to retake territories previously captured by Russian forces in the eastern and southern regions.

Although encountering losses, Russian forces are fiercely resisting the Ukrainian advances. Antonina Morakhovska, a 73-year-old retired teacher from Nikopol, southern Ukraine, noted that Russian forces have constructed sturdy fortifications and possess a significant amount of equipment.

“I see how our forces advance. It’s not easy for them in this heat. I think about them all the time, poor things.

“It will be tough but we will still win…. I don’t think it will be soon but we will win,” she told AFP.

Despite the substantial military aid received from Western nations, the Ukrainian army’s progress in the current offensive has been limited. They have managed to reclaim only a small number of villages and a few hundred square kilometers of territory since the operation began.

This stands in stark contrast to the achievements of the previous year, when Ukraine’s forces successfully recaptured 9,000 square kilometers in the Kharkiv region in September and another 5,000 square kilometers in the Kherson region in November.