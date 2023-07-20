90-Year-Old Groom on Fifth Marriage Shares Wisdom for Single Men

Saudi man, married five times at 90, gives marriage advice to brides.

The Saudi national, who got married five times at the age of 90, has given advice to brides about marriage.

Nasir Al Otaibi’s fifth marriage became widely known after his grandson posted a congratulatory video for his grandfather, wishing him prosperity and children in his new marriage.

Subsequently, a video message of Nasir Al Otaibi offering advice to single men was shared on Al Arabiya’s social media platform.

The eldest Saudi bride expressed that marriage is a respectable institution and can bring contentment and solace in life. The Saudi man asserted that marriage offers physical comfort and pleasure, and age should not hinder one from getting married.

He happily shared his joy during his honeymoon. Additionally, he mentioned having four children, with one having passed away, and despite his children becoming parents themselves, he still desires to have more children of his own.

