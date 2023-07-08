Air Strike in Khartoum Claims Lives of at Least 22 in Sudan Conflict

Advertisement

A recent air strike conducted by the Sudanese army in the capital city has claimed the lives of at least 22 people, including women and children.

The targeted area was the Dar es Salaam district in Omdurman, situated on the opposite side of the Nile River from Khartoum. The ongoing conflict for control of the capital has been intensifying between the army and a paramilitary force since April, according to eyewitnesses and an official.

The conflict originated from a disagreement between Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the army, and Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), regarding the country’s future direction.

According to a health official in Khartoum state quoted by Reuters, the air strike on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least 22 individuals. However, the RSF reported a higher death toll of 31.

In a statement, the paramilitary group also noted that the strike had caused substantial damage to residential properties.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) currently holds control over significant areas of Khartoum, including its twin cities of Omdurman and Bahri. In an attempt to dislodge the paramilitary fighters, the army has frequently launched artillery and air attacks.

However, it is believed that the air strike on Saturday may have resulted in one of the highest death tolls from a single attack.

The conflict, which has spanned twelve weeks, has instilled fear among the civilian population in the capital. Shops and markets remain closed, and most medical facilities have ceased operations.

The clashes have extended beyond the city, reaching the western Darfur region where ethnic violence has escalated.

Throughout the country, hundreds of people have lost their lives, and nearly three million individuals have been displaced from their homes.

Temporary ceasefires have been partially successful but short-lived.

The East African regional bloc, Igad, is making efforts to revive peace talks at a summit in Ethiopia scheduled for Monday. However, a spokesperson for Gen Burhan stated that he would not attend the meeting.