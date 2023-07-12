Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Airport in Nigeria left in the dark after thieves steal runway lighting

Airport in Nigeria left in the dark after thieves steal runway lighting

Articles
Advertisement
Airport in Nigeria left in the dark after thieves steal runway lighting
Advertisement
  • The theft occurred just months after the system was installed.
  • The ground lights were stolen from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
  • The thefts include the theft of the runway lighting system.
Advertisement

 

The lighting system for one of the runways at Nigeria’s busiest airport has been stolen. The theft occurred just months after the system was installed.

An investigation has been launched to arrest the criminals and recover the missing equipment. It is not clear when the theft occurred, but local media reported that airport workers were involved.

The ground lights were installed in November to allow planes to land on the runway after dusk. However, the lights were stolen, which forced domestic carriers to divert to the international section and taxi about 4km back to the right terminal. This caused flight disruptions.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will “block all loopholes to prevent [a] future occurrence”. The criminals took advantage of the fact that the runway had been closed for months for maintenance to take the lighting system.

The source said that a group of airport workers, along with some accomplices from outside the airport, are responsible for a series of thefts. The source called this group a “syndicate”.

Advertisement

Also Read

Stradey Park Hotel protest: Four charged with public order offenses
Stradey Park Hotel protest: Four charged with public order offenses

Four people charged with public order offenses after protests at Stradey Park...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story