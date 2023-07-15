Alabama Woman Vanishes After Reporting Child on Freeway

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, is missing in Hoover, Alabama after reporting a toddler walking on the road.

A reward of $25,000 is offered for information leading to Russell’s whereabouts.

Additional $20,000 reward provided by a mystery source, in addition to $5,000 raised by CrimeStoppers.

Advertisement

Police are searching for a 25-year-old woman named Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, who went missing in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday night after calling 911 to report a toddler walking on the side of the road. A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

A mystery source has offered a $20,000 reward in addition to the $5,000 raised by CrimeStoppers for any information leading to the whereabouts of Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old woman who went missing in Hoover, Alabama.

Russell called 911 on Thursday evening after stopping to check on a young child she saw walking along Interstate 459. Although she contacted a relative during the call, the line remained open, but communication was lost. Police found Russell’s abandoned car and belongings but could not locate her or the child.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray vehicle with a light-complected male near Russell’s vehicle. Authorities, along with volunteers and assistance from local, state, and federal agencies, are conducting an extensive search. Russell is described as weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hoover Police Department.