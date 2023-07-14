Arman Soldin: Journalist killed in Ukraine remembered with top French honor

France Honors “Backpack Hero” and AFP Journalist Arman Soldin with Legion of Honour.

Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old AFP video journalist who was killed in Ukraine, has been awarded France’s highest honor, the knight of the Legion of Honour, posthumously.

French President Emmanuel Macron commended Soldin’s bravery in a letter addressed to Agence France-Presse. Soldin is among the 17 journalists who lost their lives in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The honor was granted through a presidential decree on Thursday, alongside 357 other individuals recognized for their contributions from various sectors of French society.

Henri d’Anselme, known as the “backpack hero” for his brave actions in repelling a knife attacker in an Annecy playground, received recognition along with two other men who intervened. President Macron, in a previous letter to Agence France Presse, commended the strength of character, journey, and drive of the video journalist Arman Soldin.

Macron emphasized that Soldin embodied the passion of the editorial staff to convey truth, tell stories, and gather testimonies, driven by the duty to inform.

Soldin tragically lost his life on May 9 when he was hit by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, close to Bakhmut. He was part of a team of journalists attacked while accompanying a group of Ukrainian soldiers. The rest of the AFP team escaped unharmed. Soldin’s colleague, Emmanuel Peuchot, noted that he bravely held his camera until the end.

During the time of Soldin’s death, Bakhmut was a focal point of the conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces, witnessing intense fighting for several months. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office in France has initiated a war crimes investigation into Soldin’s demise.

Although he was born in Bosnia, Soldin held French citizenship and had been living in Ukraine since September. As an infant, Soldin and his family fled the violence in Bosnia and arrived in France via a humanitarian flight in April 1992, as reported by AFP.

Christine Buhagiar, the director for Europe at AFP, fondly remembered Soldin as an enthusiastic, energetic, and courageous individual who was completely devoted to his profession. The Legion of Honour, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, is the highest honor in France, awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional civilian or military valor.