Backlash Ensues over Biden’s Controversial Effort to Amuse Young Girl

President Biden’s attempt to make a young girl laugh at Helsinki Airport draws criticism as “strange.”

Video shows Biden playfully pretending to bite the girl and placing his mouth on her shoulder.

Allegations arise that Biden also attempted to sniff the girl’s hair and kiss her cheek.

US President Joe Biden faced criticism on social media, including from his political opponents, after his attempt to make a young girl laugh was deemed “strange.” The interaction occurred at Helsinki Airport, where Biden greeted embassy staff and their families prior to boarding Air Force One.

A widely circulated video shows President Biden engaging with a mother and attempting to make her young daughter laugh by playfully pretending to bite her and placing his mouth on her shoulder.

President Biden also allegedly attempted to sniff the girl’s hair, and some claim he also tried to kiss her cheek. The president faced criticism on social media as users expressed concerns over the interaction, stating that it appeared to frighten the young girl. Representative Matt Gaetz described the interaction as “quite strange.”

Several critics, including Republican operative Greg Price and political comedian Tim Young, have expressed their concerns about President Biden’s behavior, comparing it to inappropriate and creepy conduct.

Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world. https://t.co/0zOt5HpOSL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2023

They specifically referred to an incident where Biden allegedly confused a baby with an ice cream cone and put his mouth on another person’s child.

Young advised keeping children away from Biden, emphasizing the discomfort caused by the interaction. Conservative operative Caleb Hull also criticized Biden’s behavior, labeling it as one of his creepiest moments with a child and emphasizing the need for Biden to avoid such actions.