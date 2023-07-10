Biden Affirms Rock-Solid Alliance with UK During Official Visit

Biden and Sunak affirm strong US-UK alliance during London discussions.

Ukraine seeks a clear indication from the summit on its membership aspirations.

US controversially plans to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs for self-defense against Russia.

During discussions held in London, US President Joe Biden expressed that the relationship with the UK is extremely strong and steadfast, as stated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Biden said he “couldn’t be meeting a closer friend and a greater ally”. Mr Sunak hailed the UK and the US as “two of the firmest allies” in Nato.

During the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, the issue of Ukraine’s membership bid was extensively discussed among all 31 Nato members. It was unanimously agreed that Ukraine cannot join the military alliance while the war is ongoing, as there are concerns that this could escalate tensions with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that he does not anticipate Kyiv’s immediate inclusion in the bloc but hopes for a decisive indication from the summit regarding Ukraine’s aspirations. Furthermore, discussions also covered a controversial plan by the US to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs for self-defense against Russia’s invasion. Advertisement

Some Eastern European Nato members are advocating for an expedited membership process for their neighboring countries.

However, there are concerns among certain nations, including the United States, about the potential risks of such a move, as it could potentially escalate into a direct conflict with Russia, which possesses nuclear capabilities.