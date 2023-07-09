Biden Flies to UK Amid Ukraine War, Cluster Bomb Concerns

US President Biden visits Europe amid cluster bomb controversy for Ukraine.

Allies were concerned over cluster bomb supply due to civilian risks.

Biden meets UK PM, King Charles, attends NATO summit in Lithuania.

US President Joe Biden is set to travel to Europe ahead of a crucial NATO summit, amidst growing criticism from several allies regarding his decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine.

The United Kingdom and Canada are among those who have voiced concerns about the usage of these widely banned weapons due to the grave risks they pose to civilian populations.

The United States argues that the provision of cluster bombs is necessary, citing Ukraine’s depleting weapon stocks.

President Biden’s visit will commence in the United Kingdom on Sunday evening, where he is scheduled to hold discussions with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on various pressing matters, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Additionally, the President will have his first meeting with King Charles since his coronation.

Following his engagements in the UK, President Biden will proceed to Lithuania to attend the NATO summit taking place later this week.

During this significant gathering, NATO member nations, comprising 31 Western countries, will convene in Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Notably, Finland will participate in its inaugural summit since joining the alliance in April. Conversely, Turkey has hindered Sweden’s ambitions to follow suit, accusing the country of harboring terrorists.

President Biden is expected to seek additional support from Prime Minister Sunak to facilitate a resolution with Turkey.

The matter is anticipated to feature prominently on NATO’s agenda in Lithuania, alongside discussions on bolstering ammunition stockpiles and reviewing defense strategies.

While Ukraine aspires to join NATO, President Biden stressed in an interview before his trip that this could only transpire once the conflict has ceased, aligning with the alliance’s longstanding policy.

Citing NATO’s commitment to mutual defense, the President emphasized that members are bound to protect every inch of each other’s territory, which implies that “if the war is ongoing, then we are all at war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously acknowledged this stance while expressing the desire for a “signal” that his country will be eligible for NATO membership once the war concludes. President Zelensky is expected to attend this week’s summit, where these pertinent issues will be deliberated upon.