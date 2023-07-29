Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills 9

Fireworks warehouse blast in Thailand kills 9, injures 115.

Cause of explosion linked to construction work.

A tragic incident occurred in southern Thailand when a blast occurred at a fireworks warehouse in a market in Sungai Kolok, near the Malaysian border.

The explosion, which happened around 15:00 local time, resulted in the loss of nine lives and left more than 115 people injured.

According to the local governor, the cause of the blast appears to be related to construction work, specifically a “technical error” during steel welding.

Thankfully, the market fire has been brought under control. Disturbing footage from the scene depicted a large smoke plume rising from the market, causing extensive damage to numerous shops, homes, and vehicles. Some structures were on fire, and others had their roofs torn off due to the force of the explosion.