Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills 9

Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills 9

Articles
Advertisement
Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills 9

Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills 9

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Fireworks warehouse blast in Thailand kills 9, injures 115.
  • Cause of explosion linked to construction work.
    • Advertisement
  • Thailand’s construction industry has a troubling safety record.

A tragic incident occurred in southern Thailand when a blast occurred at a fireworks warehouse in a market in Sungai Kolok, near the Malaysian border.

The explosion, which happened around 15:00 local time, resulted in the loss of nine lives and left more than 115 people injured.

According to the local governor, the cause of the blast appears to be related to construction work, specifically a “technical error” during steel welding.

Thankfully, the market fire has been brought under control. Disturbing footage from the scene depicted a large smoke plume rising from the market, causing extensive damage to numerous shops, homes, and vehicles. Some structures were on fire, and others had their roofs torn off due to the force of the explosion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Seksan Taesen, an eyewitness who lives 100m (330 ft) from the market, said he was at home when he heard a “loud, thunderous noise and my whole house shook”.

“Then I saw my roof was wide open. I looked outside and I saw houses collapsing and people lying on the ground everywhere. It was chaos”, he told the media.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thailand’s construction industry has a troubling safety record, with frequent and deadly accidents occurring as a common occurrence.

Just last month, there was a tragic incident in the capital city, Bangkok, where two individuals lost their lives after a road bridge collapsed into traffic during its construction.

These incidents highlight the urgent need for improved safety measures and stricter regulations in the construction sector to prevent further loss of life and injuries.

 

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Prigozhin’s Wagner Group Cheers Niger Coup, Offers ‘Helpful’ Hand
Prigozhin’s Wagner Group Cheers Niger Coup, Offers ‘Helpful’ Hand

Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin made controversial remarks about the Niger coup. Prigozhin...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story