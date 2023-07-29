Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills 9

Prigozhin’s Wagner Group Cheers Niger Coup, Offers ‘Helpful’ Hand
A tragic incident occurred in southern Thailand when a blast occurred at a fireworks warehouse in a market in Sungai Kolok, near the Malaysian border.
The explosion, which happened around 15:00 local time, resulted in the loss of nine lives and left more than 115 people injured.
According to the local governor, the cause of the blast appears to be related to construction work, specifically a “technical error” during steel welding.
Thankfully, the market fire has been brought under control. Disturbing footage from the scene depicted a large smoke plume rising from the market, causing extensive damage to numerous shops, homes, and vehicles. Some structures were on fire, and others had their roofs torn off due to the force of the explosion.
Seksan Taesen, an eyewitness who lives 100m (330 ft) from the market, said he was at home when he heard a “loud, thunderous noise and my whole house shook”.
“Then I saw my roof was wide open. I looked outside and I saw houses collapsing and people lying on the ground everywhere. It was chaos”, he told the media.
Thailand’s construction industry has a troubling safety record, with frequent and deadly accidents occurring as a common occurrence.
Just last month, there was a tragic incident in the capital city, Bangkok, where two individuals lost their lives after a road bridge collapsed into traffic during its construction.
These incidents highlight the urgent need for improved safety measures and stricter regulations in the construction sector to prevent further loss of life and injuries.
