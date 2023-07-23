Advertisement
Edition: English
British band The 1975 cancels Taiwan, Indonesia shows after Malaysia LGBT controversy

British band The 1975

  • The 1975 was banned in Malaysia to perform after the LGBT controversy.
  • Homosexuality is considered a crime in Malaysia.
  • The specific reason for the cancellation of the show in Taiwan was not disclosed.
British band The 1975 has announced the cancellation of their shows in Taiwan and Indonesia after Malaysia banned them from performing in the country due to their frontman, Matty Healy, kissing a bandmate on stage and criticizing Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws.

“Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows,” the pop rock group said in a statement, without elaborating.

The Malaysian government halted a music festival in Kuala Lumpur and barred The 1975, citing “disrespectful actions.” Homosexuality is considered a crime in Malaysia, and rights groups have expressed concerns about growing intolerance towards the LGBT community.

The events in Malaysia caused outrage, not only among the government but also among members of the LGBT community, who feared that Healy’s actions could lead to more stigma and discrimination against LGBT individuals.

In Indonesia, where homosexuality is a taboo subject but not illegal except in Aceh province, The 1975 was scheduled to perform in Jakarta.

Other LGBT-related events have faced cancellations in Indonesia due to objections from Islamic groups and pressure from religious conservatives.

As for their show in Taiwan, the reason for the cancellation remains unclear. Taiwan is known for its progressive stance on LGBT rights and became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019.

