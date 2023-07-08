Cambridgeshire: Suspicious Device Discovered in Garden of Hartford Residence says police

Multiple streets in Cambridgeshire cordoned off due to discovery of suspicious device in a garden in Hartford.

Police alerted to the incident at around 12:15 BST on Saturday.

Bomb disposal experts called in to assess the device.

Police in Cambridgeshire have cordoned off multiple streets after a suspicious device was found in a garden in Hartford, near Huntingdon. The discovery was reported to authorities at approximately 12:15 BST on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the police force, emergency services present at the location are awaiting the arrival of bomb disposal experts to evaluate the suspicious device.

The public is advised to stay away from the area until further updates are provided.

Authorities have established cordons at the junction of Mayfield Road and Desborough Road, as well as the junction of Desborough Road and Hartford Main Street (B1514).