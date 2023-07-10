China Kindergarten: Deadly Attack Claims Six Lives

Victims include a teacher, two parents, and three students.

Suspect, identified as a 25-year-old male named Wu, has been arrested.

Incident occurred around 7:40 am local time.

A tragic incident occurred at a kindergarten where six individuals lost their lives and one person sustained injuries due to a stabbing on Monday. Local officials in Lianjiang, the city where the incident unfolded, confirmed that among the victims were a teacher, two parents, and three students.

Authorities have not provided specific information regarding the identities or ages of the victims involved in the tragic kindergarten stabbing incident in Guangdong province, southern China. Additionally, details about the weapon used have not been disclosed.

A 25-year-old male named Wu has been apprehended as a suspect in the case, according to a statement by local police who classified the incident as an “intentional assault.”

The Lianjiang police spokesperson confirmed that the attack was carried out using a stabbing method, and efforts are underway to verify the identities of the victims.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 am local time and was captured in a video where a tall, thin man with his hands restrained is seen being placed in a police vehicle.

Videos capturing the crime scene were swiftly removed from popular video-sharing platforms, including Douyin and Weibo.

While China has strict gun control measures, the country has experienced a series of mass stabbing incidents in recent years. The rise in violent crime has been attributed to the rapid economic growth and widening wealth disparity in the nation.