Cyber Attack Disrupts Two Ambulance Services in South England

Investigation underway by NHS and police; efforts to restore the system ongoing.

Swedish firm Ortivus targeted in the attack on South Western Ambulance Service.

Loss of medical history data impacts ambulance crews during emergencies.

Two ambulance trusts, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT), serving a population of 12 million people, have been left without access to electronic patient records due to a cyber attack.

The attack targeted a third-party technology company utilized by the trusts. NHS England is investigating the incident in collaboration with the police, and efforts are underway to restore the system.

SCAS covers Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire, and Buckinghamshire, while also providing non-emergency coverage for Sussex and Surrey.

A cyber attack on a Swedish firm, Ortivus, has disrupted the electronic patient records of the South Western Ambulance Service Foundation Trust, which serves regions including Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire, and the Isles of Scilly.

The incident occurred on 18 July, leading to a loss of access to critical medical history details for patients, such as allergies, health incidents, and medications.

While patient care standards remain high, ambulance crews are facing challenges due to the lack of essential information during emergencies.

The incident is being investigated by the NHS Cyber Security Operations Centre in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, but the 999 call system remains unaffected, allowing people to contact ambulance services as usual.

