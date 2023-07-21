David Hunter Acquitted of Murder Charges in Case of Seriously Ill Wife’s Death

David Hunter acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter for killing seriously ill wife in Cyprus.

Hunter argued it was assisted suicide as his wife requested to end her suffering due to blood cancer.

Sentencing on 27th July; lawyer optimistic about suspended sentence, enabling return to the UK.

David Hunter, a 76-year-old British man, has been acquitted of murder charges but found guilty of manslaughter for killing his seriously ill wife, Janice Hunter, at their home in Cyprus.

The incident occurred in December 2021 near Paphos. David, a retired miner from Ashington, Northumberland, argued that his wife, who was suffering from blood cancer, had requested him to end her misery through assisted suicide.

He will be sentenced on 27th July, and his lawyer emphasized that the death was a result of assisted suicide as Mrs. Hunter had pleaded for it due to her suffering. Following the verdict, David expressed happiness and elation while hugging his legal team.

According to David Hunter’s lawyer, Michael Polak from Justice Abroad, the verdict increases the likelihood of his client receiving a suspended sentence, allowing him to return to the UK and live with his daughter.

Mr. Polak emphasized that the act was not pre-planned, and David acted impulsively due to witnessing his wife’s intense pain. The judges acknowledged the loving and cherished relationship Hunter shared with his wife of over 50 years and accepted that she had asked him to end her life on that fateful morning.

David Hunter’s lawyer, Michael Polak, stated that his client was overwhelmed by the verdict and too exhausted to smile, as he had not slept for several days. Hunter expressed his gratitude to all who supported him throughout the case and was pleased with the outcome he had hoped for.

Initially, a plea deal for manslaughter had been agreed upon with prosecutors in November, but the murder trial proceeded when the Cypriot authorities reversed their legal decision.

Lesley Cawthorne, the couple’s daughter, was genuinely surprised by the verdict and emphasized that her father is not a murderer. She expressed disbelief and relief that everyone now knows the truth.

Ms. Cawthorne believes her father now stands a real chance of regaining his freedom, having spent almost two years as a prisoner during lockdown and continuing in prison. His life has been largely dictated by external circumstances, and this verdict offers hope for a better future.

