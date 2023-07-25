Deadly Storms Hit Northern Italy, Two Lives Lost

Palermo’s airport in Sicily reopened after wildfires caused temporary closure.

Severe storms in northern Italy resulted in damage and at least two fatalities.

Limited outbound flights initially allowed, plane from Turin landed later.

Palermo’s airport in Sicily reopened on Tuesday after a temporary closure caused by wildfires in the region. Extreme weather continued to affect Italy, with severe storms causing damage and at least two fatalities in the northern part of the country.

The airport operator initially announced that only a limited number of outbound flights would be allowed “for the moment” in a tweet before 0900 GMT. However, later updates mentioned that a plane from Turin in northern Italy had successfully landed.

Earlier, the airport had to be closed due to firefighters’ efforts to extinguish a significant blaze in a nearby area, which also disrupted local road and rail traffic. Tragically, regional authorities reported that a woman lost her life as an ambulance couldn’t reach her home due to the effects of the wildfire.

During the peak of the tourist season, the temporary closure of Palermo’s airport in Sicily added to the travel difficulties in the region. Catania, the island’s main airport, had also experienced a recent closure due to a fire in a terminal building, affecting travel operations.

Southern Europe is facing a heat wave, with soaring temperatures leading to an increased risk of fires and fatalities. Some parts of eastern Sicily recorded temperatures as high as 47.6 Celsius (117.7 Fahrenheit), approaching the record European high of 48.8 Celsius observed on the island two years ago.

Italy has issued red alerts for 16 cities, including Palermo and Catania, due to the extreme temperatures. Frequent power and water supply cuts have been reported in these areas, partly attributed to the heat. Additionally, an overnight storm in Milan caused significant damage, with roofs torn off and trees uprooted, leading to road blockages and disruptions in transportation.

Tragically, two women lost their lives in the northern Monza and Brescia provinces after being crushed by falling trees.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala expressed concern about the changing climate and its impact on lives, stating that the current weather patterns are no longer normal and acknowledging the reality of climate change.

