Death Toll Climbs to Fifteen in Algeria Wildfires, Residents Forced to Flee

Algeria: 15 killed, thousands evacuated in wildfire outbreak.

97 wildfires recorded in 16 provinces damaging forests and farmland.

7,500 firefighters battling blazes to bring them under control.

Algeria has been struck by a devastating wildfire outbreak, resulting in at least 15 fatalities and the evacuation of thousands of people, according to the country’s interior ministry. On Monday, 97 wildfires erupted in 16 provinces, causing damage to forests, crops, and farmlands.

To combat the blazes, approximately 7,500 firefighters are tirelessly working to bring the situation under control. Additionally, 26 people sustained injuries, and 1,500 individuals were evacuated from their homes in the regions of Fenaia, Bejaia, Zbarbar, and Bouira.

In the mountainous Kabylie region east of Algiers, the most extensive wildfires have spread to residential areas in the coastal towns of Bejaia and Jijel, driven by strong winds.

Northern Algeria is currently facing an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures soaring up to 48°C, which is 7°C higher than normal for this time of year.

The country’s Meteorological Office has issued warnings that temperatures above 48°C are expected to persist in the northern regions until the end of the month. Due to the ongoing heatwave, Algeria has recorded its highest-ever electricity consumption in history.

Southern Europe is grappling with a challenging heatwave, leading to devastating wildfires in Greece. The World Meteorological Organization has issued a warning that this heatwave in Europe could extend into August, and extreme temperatures are becoming the new norm due to climate change’s impact on the global climate.

Copernicus, the EU climate and weather service, reported that the three hottest days ever recorded occurred in July, with the average global temperature reaching 17.04°C.

Climate change is increasing the risk of hot and dry weather, which contributes to wildfire occurrences. Urgent climate action is essential to mitigate further temperature rises and curb emissions.

