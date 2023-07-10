EasyJet Announces Cancellation of 1,700 Flights from July to September

EasyJet cancels 1,700 flights for July-September due to airspace restrictions and air traffic control challenges.

95% of affected passengers rebooked onto alternative flights.

EasyJet plans to operate approximately 90,000 journeys during the period.

In preparation for summer holiday travel, EasyJet has announced the cancellation of 1,700 flights during the months of July, August, and September.

The affected flights are those traveling to and from Gatwick airport. The airline attributes the cancellations to restricted airspace over Europe and ongoing challenges with air traffic control, leading to frequent disruptions.

EasyJet reports that 95% of affected passengers have been successfully rebooked on alternative flights. The decision comes at a time when schools in England and Wales are getting ready for summer break.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium has predicted that July will witness the highest number of UK flight departures since October 2019, before the onset of the Covid pandemic. They anticipate an 11% increase in the number of flights departing from the UK compared to July of the previous year.

EasyJet, in response to the situation, stated that its cancellations account for approximately one day’s worth of flights. However, the airline still plans to operate around 90,000 journeys during the specified period.

A spokesperson for EasyJet acknowledged that the entire airline industry is facing challenging conditions this summer. The closure of Ukrainian airspace due to the conflict with Russia has led to airspace congestion and disrupted flights, adding to the difficulties experienced by airlines.

They also noted that potential strikes by air traffic controllers in Europe could potentially cause disruptions and have an impact on flight operations.

“We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers whose flights are affected are being informed, with 95% of customers being rebooked onto an alternative flight and all customers provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund.”

