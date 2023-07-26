Europe Wildfires: Over 40 Lives Lost in Devastating Mediterranean Wildfires

Over 40 fatalities in Mediterranean wildfires: Algeria, Italy, and Greece affected.

Rhodes, Corfu, and Evia facing emergency situation as fires persist in holiday destinations.

Ongoing heatwave with temperatures predicted to exceed 44C (111F) in parts of Greece.

Mediterranean wildfires have resulted in over 40 fatalities in Algeria, Italy, and Greece, with numerous villages and holiday resorts facing evacuation threats.

The situation on the island of Rhodes has reached a state of emergency, while fires continue to rage on Corfu and Evia. The ongoing long-lasting heatwave shows no signs of easing, with temperatures predicted to soar above 44C (111F) in some parts of Greece.

In Sicily and Puglia, thousands of individuals have been compelled to flee due to the fires. The combination of high winds and extremely dry vegetation has made firefighting efforts challenging, as firefighters struggle to extinguish the flames and create firebreaks in various affected areas.

Algeria has reported the heaviest death toll from the wildfires, with 34 victims, including 10 soldiers who were caught by flames during an evacuation in the Bejaia province. Bejaia, located east of Algiers, has been the worst-hit area, accounting for 23 of the deaths according to local media.

Algerian authorities have managed to extinguish 80% of the fires since Sunday, but an extensive firefighting effort continues, involving approximately 8,000 personnel, hundreds of fire engines, and several aircraft.

One man, Adil El Selmy, shared his devastating experience of losing his eco-friendly restaurant, which was situated between Algerian towns Tabarka and Melloula. As the flames approached, they had to evacuate the restaurant, and the presence of water disturbances in Tabarka during the unprecedented heatwave further hindered their ability to control the fire’s spread.

Adil El Selmy expressed his deep concern over the loss of his business and the 22 employees who relied on it for their livelihoods. The restaurant, which overlooked the sea, is now in ruins, and the area remains covered in haze from the wildfires.

