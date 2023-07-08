Fatal Stabbing Claims Life of Man in North London Street

Fatal stabbing incident claims the life of a man in his 40s in north London.

A man in his 40s has passed away following a fatal stabbing incident in a street located in north London. Emergency services responded to the incident on Pinner Road in Harrow at approximately 6:00 BST on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service, paramedics arrived at the scene to discover the deceased man, who has not yet been officially identified.

The Metropolitan Police have stated that no arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is underway. As part of the ongoing inquiries, a cordon has been established at the location.