FBI Arrests Man with 40 Human Skulls and Spinal Cords Found in His House

Kentucky resident arrested for decorating his home with 40 human skulls and spinal cords.

Remains arranged decoratively, including one wrapped in a headscarf and another on the bed.

Nott used the alias “William Burke” on Facebook to purchase human remains.

A Kentucky resident was taken into custody by the FBI after agents discovered 40 human skulls and spinal cords used as decorations in his residence.

The Independent reported that the FBI, armed with a search warrant, visited the home of James Nott, a 39-year-old man, and inquired if there were any other individuals present. Nott responded by stating, “Only my deceased companions.”

The investigation determined that this case was connected to the Harvard morgue trafficking scheme, which involved an alleged network of individuals engaged in the illegal trade of human remains stolen from the morgue at Harvard Medical School.

During the search of James Nott’s apartment, FBI agents discovered approximately 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones, along with a bag from Harvard Medical School. Nott has been accused of both illegally selling human body parts and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

The human remains found in Nott’s apartment were arranged in a decorative manner, with one of them wrapped in a headscarf and another placed on his bed.

Further investigation revealed that Nott had been using the alias “William Burke” on Facebook to purchase human remains from an online platform. Additionally, he had exchanged messages with Jeremy Pauley, a Pennsylvania resident who was charged in the Harvard morgue case.

According to HuffPost, the initial investigation determined that the human body parts found in James Nott’s home did not originate from the Harvard morgue. However, Nott had attempted to sell these body parts to someone associated with the Harvard Medical School case.

Nott shared photographs and videos of the human remains with an individual named Pauley, mentioning that they would soon be available and had not been claimed yet.

In response, Pauley allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with the prevailing prices and indicated a willingness to pay more for the items, as it would enhance their collection. It is important to note that recently, six individuals were charged with trafficking human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School.