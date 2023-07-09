Firework Fiasco: France Halts Bastille Day Sales Amidst Riots

France riots: Can Paris stop tensions from rising again?
During the upcoming Bastille Day celebrations in France, the government has implemented a ban on the sale, possession, and transportation of all fireworks.
The decree, issued on Sunday, prohibits the use of “pyrotechnic articles” in light of the recent riots triggered by the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel M in Nanterre.
It is important to note that the ban excludes official fireworks displays that are organized by local authorities.
“To prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the 14 July festivities, the sale, carrying, transport and use of pyrotechnic articles and fireworks will be prohibited on national territory until 15 July inclusively,” said the edict, published in the French official gazette.
During the week of unrest, fireworks emerged as a commonly used weapon, contributing to some of the most severe urban violence France has witnessed in nearly two decades.
Furthermore, even in peaceful times, the evening events in public squares and streets on Bastille Day have frequently faced disruptions caused by young individuals engaging in the throwing of firecrackers.
Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said that in addition to the restrictions on fireworks, a “massive” security presence would be deployed to keep the peace and “to protect the French during these two sensitive days”.
Expressing concern, she informed Le Parisien newspaper that there was a notable level of anxiety regarding the potential for renewed outbreaks of violence during the national holiday.
According to official statistics, over 3,700 individuals, including at least 1,160 minors, were placed under police custody during the recent protests.
Bastille Day, which marks the commencement of the French Revolution over two centuries ago, holds historical significance.
