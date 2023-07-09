Firework Fiasco: France Halts Bastille Day Sales Amidst Riots

France bans fireworks for Bastille Day due to recent riots triggered by police killing.

Official fireworks displays are exempt; the ban applies to sale, possession, and transportation.

Fireworks were used as weapons during the unrest, causing severe urban violence.

During the upcoming Bastille Day celebrations in France, the government has implemented a ban on the sale, possession, and transportation of all fireworks.

The decree, issued on Sunday, prohibits the use of “pyrotechnic articles” in light of the recent riots triggered by the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel M in Nanterre.

It is important to note that the ban excludes official fireworks displays that are organized by local authorities.