Five Men Sentenced to Jail for Murder at Coventry Funeral Service

Five men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz following a funeral in Coventry.

The attack, which occurred last October, was part of a family feud and targeted Mr. Nawaz and his brother. They were ambushed by a group of armed men while returning to their car and both suffered stab wounds. Mr. Nawaz succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital.

The convicted individuals, including three brothers, were found guilty of the murder after a seven-week trial at Warwick Crown Court.

Adam, Hasnian, and Hasham Razaaq, aged 21, 24, and 23 respectively, all from Long Lane, Halesowen, along with Jenaid Mahmood, 19, from Markby Road in Birmingham, and Faisal Mohammed, 30, from South Road in the city, were convicted in connection with a violent incident.

Adam and Hasham Razaaq were sentenced to 25 years in prison, while Hasnian Razaaq received a 26-year sentence. Mohammed will serve a minimum of 27 years, and Mahmood was given a 22-year jail term.

During the attack that occurred after a funeral service, Mohammed stabbed Mr. Nawaz, while Adam Razzaq stabbed Mr. Nawaz’s brother.

However, detectives stated that all five men were collectively involved in the violence. Following the assault, the targeted victims attempted to flee in their car but sought refuge back inside a mosque where the service had taken place.

Mr. Nawaz, aged 52, tragically lost his life due to being stabbed in the chest, while his brother sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The attackers also damaged their car in the aftermath of the stabbings. Detective Inspector Nick Barnes from West Midlands Police described the incident as an act of “excessive violence” that resulted in the death of a beloved father.

