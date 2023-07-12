French government to pay citizens to repair old clothes and shoes

French government will pay citizens to repair old clothes and shoes.

Government has dedicated €154 million to the scheme over the next 5 years.

Scheme will start in October 2023 and will pay €7 for repairing old shoes and €10-€25 for sewing old clothes.

The French government has launched a new scheme to encourage people to repair their old shoes and clothes instead of throwing them away.

The scheme will start in October 2023 and will pay people €7 for repairing old shoes and €10-€25 for sewing old clothes. The government has dedicated €154 million to the scheme over the next 5 years.

The scheme is part of the French government’s efforts to reduce waste and promote a more sustainable fashion industry.

The government estimates that more than 700,000 tons of old clothes and shoes are thrown away by French citizens each year. The scheme is designed to help reduce this amount of waste and encourage people to make more sustainable choices about their clothing.

The scheme will be open to all French citizens and will be administered by a network of local repair shops. To participate in the scheme, people will need to bring their old shoes or clothes to a participating repair shop and have them assessed by a technician.

If the technician agrees that the item can be repaired, the person will be given a voucher for the amount of the repair. The voucher can then be redeemed at the repair shop.

The French government hopes that the scheme will be successful in reducing waste and promoting a more sustainable fashion industry.

The scheme is part of a wider range of initiatives that the government is taking to address the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

