French Police Make 16 Arrests as Overnight Riots Ease

16 individuals detained in connection with urban violence in France overnight.

Protests in disadvantaged suburbs decrease after fatal police shooting.

Riots expose societal divisions on minority integration and interpretation of French values.

French police detained 16 individuals overnight in connection with urban violence, signaling a continued reduction in the intensity of protests that erupted in disadvantaged French suburbs following a fatal police shooting.

The death of Nahel M., a teenager of North African heritage, sparked widespread anger, resulting in several nights of rioting across the country and a strong police response.

At the height of the unrest, over 1,300 arrests were made, but the situation has gradually calmed down since then. On the most recent night, police apprehended 81 individuals, as reported by the interior ministry.

The riots highlighted the deep divisions within French society regarding the integration of ethnic and religious minorities, as well as differing interpretations of the values of the republic in modern-day France.

While the government and the political right have condemned the rioters and offered unwavering support to the police, there is a lack of willingness to address concerns regarding discrimination against minorities and police violence.

In contrast, left-wing political parties and many citizens have emphasized the systemic racism and marginalization experienced by generations of French youths with immigrant backgrounds in impoverished suburbs, along with the issue of police violence and the lack of accountability.

The police officer responsible for shooting Nahel is currently in custody and facing charges of voluntary homicide. A crowdfunding campaign initiated by far-right figure Jean Messiha to support the officer’s family received €1.6 million (RM8.1 million) in donations, surpassing a similar fundraiser for Nahel’s family.

Messiha decided to close his GoFundMe campaign for the officer’s family following numerous complaints and threats of legal action from left-wing parties and Nahel’s family.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, known for his strict stance on law and order, was scheduled to address questions about the unrest in front of a Senate committee on Wednesday.

According to the Minister responsible for small and medium-sized enterprises, Olivia Gregoire, over 1,000 stores and businesses have been affected to varying degrees by the recent riots and acts of vandalism.