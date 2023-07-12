German businessman’s remains found in freezer in Thailand

A German businessman’s dismembered body was found in a freezer in Thailand.

Police in Thailand have found the dismembered body of a missing German businessman in a freezer. The victim, Hans-Peter Mack, 62, had been missing since July 4. Two German suspects have been arrested.

Mack was a property broker who lived with his Thai wife in Pattaya. Police say the two suspects conspired to murder Mack, then transported and concealed his body. They are still investigating the motive for the killing.

The discovery of Mack’s body is a tragic end to a long and frustrating search for the missing man. His family and friends are now grieving his loss and demanding justice for his killers.

Police found a dismembered body in a freezer and a Mercedes car in a condominium parking lot.

The body was found in a garbage bag in a rented house in Nong Prue, Thailand. The victim was identified as Hans-Peter Mack, a 62-year-old German businessman who had been missing since July 4.

Police also found a cordless chainsaw, a pair of hedge clippers, and rolls of plastic in the house. They believe that the suspects used these tools to dismember Mack’s body.

Investigators also found traces of a cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and other areas of Mack’s Mercedes car. They believe that the suspects used this solvent to try to destroy evidence.

Police Major General Theerachai Chamnanmor said that the discoveries suggested that the suspects intended to destroy evidence. Nong Prue police chief Tawee Kudthalaeng said that authorities also discovered that a large amount of money was missing from Mack’s bank account.

The two German suspects, who have not been named, have been arrested. They are being held in police custody and are being questioned about the murder

Police used CCTV footage to find Mack’s remains.

Police found Mack’s remains after using CCTV footage from the area where he was last seen. The footage showed Mack’s car being driven to a rented house in Nong Prue.

Mack’s wife told police that she had called him after he did not show up for their lunch appointment on July 4. She received a text message claiming that he would call back. At about 10pm that night, she received another text saying that he was still with a client.

However, Mack’s wife told Thai media that Mack had never texted her in their five-year relationship. She believes that the texts were sent by the suspects in an attempt to mislead her.

The two German suspects have been arrested and are being held in police custody. They are being questioned about the murder and the motive for the killing is still under investigation.