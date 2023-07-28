German hiker missing since 1986 identified as body found near Switzerland’s Matterhorn

DNA tests confirm identity of German mountaineer missing for 37 years

Remains found on glacier near Matterhorn peak in southwestern Switzerland.

Glacier melt attributed to global warming leads to increased discoveries of missing Alpinists

DNA tests have provided conclusive evidence that the body found on a glacier near the famed Matterhorn peak in southwestern Switzerland belongs to a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago. The discovery comes amid increasing glacier melt, attributed to global warming, leading to the recovery of remains from hikers, skiers, and Alpinists who had gone missing decades ago.

According to regional police, the 38-year-old German mountaineer went missing in September 1986, and previous search efforts failed to locate him. However, on July 12, mountaineers exploring the Theodul glacier near the Italian border stumbled upon the remains of the man. The body was then transported to a nearby hospital for genetic analysis, which successfully confirmed his identity. The regional police have yet to release the man’s name to the public.

Swiss climatologists and experts emphasize that the country’s glaciers have been experiencing accelerated melting in recent years, largely attributed to climate change caused by human activity. This concerning trend has implications not only for the environment but also for the discovery of long-lost individuals whose remains are now emerging from the retreating ice.

