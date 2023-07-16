Heavy rain kills 26 in South Korea, forces thousands to evacuate

26 people have been killed due to heavy rain in South Korea

Mudslides and floods were caused by heavy rain in South Korea.

Nearly 26 people were killed due to heavy rain.

More than 5,500 people evacuated due to heavy rain in South Korea.

Advertisement

Heavy rain has killed 26 people and made thousands leave their homes in South Korea. The rain has also caused mudslides and floods.

Ten people are still missing and nine are hurt, the government said. Most of the people who died were in North Gyeongsang province, in the east of the country. They died because of mudslides.

The heavy rain has also broken roads, houses, and farms.

In Nonsan City, in South Chungcheong Province, a building fell down because of a mudslide and killed two people on Friday, Yonhap News Agency said.

More than 5,566 people had to leave their homes and find a safe place to stay by Sunday morning, the government said. Also, some 8,300 homes in four provinces have no electricity, Yonhap said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told the authorities to help the people who live in places where mudslides can happen and to save them, Yonhap said.

Advertisement

Last year, Seoul had heavy rain that flooded homes, roads, and trains and killed at least nine people.

Scientists have said that East Asia will have more and stronger rain because of climate change. Climate change makes bad weather happen more often.

South Korea had heavy rain just after Japan had bad floods that killed at least six people and hurt 19.

Japan’s weather agency gave emergency warnings for Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, on Kyushu island, because of heavy rain in the southwest of Japan at the start of the week.

Earlier this month, China also had floods in the southwest that killed at least 15 people in Chongqing City.

Also Read Floods & landslides claim 7 lives as South Korea battered by severe rains As torrential rains continue to pummel South Korea for a third consecutive...