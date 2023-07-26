India PM Narendra Modi Faces Crucial No-Confidence Vote in Parliament

Tragic toll of at least 130 deaths and mass displacement in Manipur violence.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah accuses opposition of obstructing discussion on violence in parliament.

Second time since 2014 that PM Modi’s government faces a no-confidence motion.

Amid a deadlock with the opposition over violence in Manipur state, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is set to face a no-confidence vote in parliament. The no-confidence motion was tabled by a lawmaker from the opposition Congress party on Wednesday.

While Mr. Modi’s government is not at risk of losing the vote due to its clear majority in parliament, opposition leaders see this move as a way to compel him to address the issues in Manipur. They have been demanding that the Prime Minister speak in parliament about the ethnic clashes that occurred in May between the Meitei group, the majority in the state, and the tribal Kuki minority. The no-confidence vote serves as a platform to bring attention to this contentious matter and put pressure on the government to address the concerns raised by the opposition.

Violence in Manipur has led to a tragic toll of at least 130 deaths and displaced tens of thousands of people. The recent global outrage and condemnation were triggered by a viral video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob. Responding to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence, stating that it had brought shame to India and promising that the attackers would face consequences.

In the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah expressed the government’s readiness to discuss the violence, accusing the opposition of hindering the process.

This marks the second time since coming to power in 2014 that Prime Minister Modi’s government faces a no-confidence motion. The previous motion in 2018 centered around the issue of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh state, which was defeated after a lengthy debate.

To move a no-confidence motion, at least 50 lawmakers’ support is required, and once accepted, a vote is scheduled within 10 days. Although the government is expected to retain its majority, the opposition sees the motion as an opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to address the situation in Manipur directly in parliament.

On Wednesday, two motions were moved by MPs from the Congress party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, with the first motion being accepted. The speaker, Om Birla, will announce a date for the debate and vote after consulting with leaders from all parties. Despite being aware that the numbers are not in their favor, the opposition sees the motion as a last resort to compel the Prime Minister to address the concerns surrounding the violence in Manipur.

