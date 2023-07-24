Iraqi Embassy Incident : Two protesters burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

Quran burned outside Iraqi embassy in Danish capital by two protesters, straining relations.

Iranian Supreme Leader calls for severe punishment against Quran desecrators.

Thousands protested in Baghdad, organized by Iraqi ruling parties and armed groups with ties to Iran.

Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, outside the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital, potentially worsening relations between the two countries on Monday.

Demonstrations have been widespread in Iran and Iraq in response to Denmark and Sweden permitting the burning of the Quran as an exercise of free speech. Last Thursday, protesters in Iraq also set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

The “Danish Patriots,” the group responsible for the Quran burning, had previously conducted a similar demonstration, which they livestreamed on Facebook. In response to the burnings in Denmark and Sweden, several thousand Iraqis protested in Baghdad on Saturday. The gathering was organized by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many with close ties to Iran.

During Monday’s demonstration in Copenhagen, the organizer stomped on the Quran and set it on fire in a tin foil tray placed beside the Iraqi flag on the ground.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed his stance on Saturday, calling for the harshest punishment for those who desecrate the Quran.

