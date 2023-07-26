Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Isle of Wight Teenager Arrested on Suspicion of Terror Offences

Isle of Wight Teenager Arrested on Suspicion of Terror Offences

Articles
Advertisement
Isle of Wight Teenager Arrested on Suspicion of Terror Offences

Isle of Wight Teenager Arrested on Suspicion of Terror Offences

Advertisement
  • 16-year-old boy arrested on Isle of Wight for alleged terrorism-related offenses.
  • Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) involved in the arrest.
  • Suspected offenses include disseminating terrorist publications and collecting information for terrorist acts.
Advertisement

A 16-year-old boy from the Isle of Wight has been arrested by authorities in connection with alleged terrorism-related offenses.

The arrest was made by officers working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE). The teenager is under suspicion for disseminating terrorist publications and gathering information that could potentially be used in terrorist acts. As of now, the boy is being held in custody by the police.

Further investigations are likely to take place to determine the extent of his involvement and gather evidence pertaining to the alleged offenses.

The incident has raised concerns and highlights the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in tackling potential threats related to terrorism.

Also Read

Wildfires Ravage Nine European Countries Amid Scorching Heat and Winds
Wildfires Ravage Nine European Countries Amid Scorching Heat and Winds

Nine European countries impacted by devastating wildfires Regions of Rhodes and Corfu...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story