“It is Haram,” Saudi Scholar about Youtube Earnings

YouTube Earnings are Haram? Saudi scholar, Imam of Jeddah Mosque, Asim al-Hakim, has claimed the earnings from YouTube as haram.

A Twitter user Abdul Muqtadar asked the question to Saudi Scholar Assim al-Hakeem “Can you tell me if youtube income is haram or halal?”

Asim al-Hakim did not provide further explanation regarding the forbidden status of YouTube earnings in his response. However, a statement made by him on his YouTube channel four years ago is still available. In that statement, he mentioned that being a YouTuber has become a significant occupation for young people in today’s society.

Here is what he said:

“From an Islamic perspective, earning from YouTube is not inherently forbidden, but it depends on the content that the YouTuber uploads. If a YouTuber uploads haram content (such as music, women, indecent conversations, obscenity, and immorality), then the income derived from it would be considered haram.”

Asim al-Hakim is known for his role in leading the Friday prayers at Jeddah Mosque, as well as his appearances as both a host and guest on multiple television programs. Furthermore, he has given lectures at several universities in Asia and Europe.
