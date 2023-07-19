“It is Haram,” Saudi Scholar about Youtube Earnings

YouTube Earnings are Haram? Saudi scholar, Imam of Jeddah Mosque, Asim al-Hakim, has claimed the earnings from YouTube as haram.
A Twitter user Abdul Muqtadar asked the question to Saudi Scholar Assim al-Hakeem “Can you tell me if youtube income is haram or halal?”
It is haram https://t.co/S0lGLEZjYj
— Assim Alhakeem (@Assimalhakeem) July 12, 2023
Asim al-Hakim did not provide further explanation regarding the forbidden status of YouTube earnings in his response. However, a statement made by him on his YouTube channel four years ago is still available. In that statement, he mentioned that being a YouTuber has become a significant occupation for young people in today’s society.
Here is what he said:
“From an Islamic perspective, earning from YouTube is not inherently forbidden, but it depends on the content that the YouTuber uploads. If a YouTuber uploads haram content (such as music, women, indecent conversations, obscenity, and immorality), then the income derived from it would be considered haram.”
