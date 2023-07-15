Italy Airport Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights, Disrupting Travel Plans

Italy airport staff strike halts hundreds of flights, affecting 250,000 travelers.

Around 1,000 domestic and international flights canceled due to demand for new collective contract.

Transport Minister urges strikers to consider the impact on workers and tourists.

Hundreds of flights across Italy were brought to a halt today due to a strike by airport staff, impacting approximately 250,000 travelers in one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

Around 1,000 domestic and international flights were canceled as ground crew workers demanded a new collective contract, six years after the expiration of the previous one.

The strike was scheduled to take place from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Authorities reported that Rome’s airport alone had around 200 flights canceled.

The strike also impacted flights operated by Malta Air, which handles transfers for budget airlines Ryanair, Vueling, and Ita Airways, as pilots joined the walkout.

Milan’s airports experienced around 150 flight cancellations, while Turin and Palermo also saw dozens of flights being grounded.

In response, Transport Minister Matteo Salvini urged the strikers to exercise “common sense” and avoid causing harm to millions of workers and tourists.