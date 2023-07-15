Italy Issues Heatwave Alert for 15 Cities as Europe Braces for Sweltering Summer

Italy labels 15 cities, including Rome and Florence, at “extreme” health risk due to scorching heatwave.

European Space Agency warns of potential record-breaking temperatures in Sicily and Sardinia.

Hydration, smaller meals, and sun avoidance advised in Italy during heatwave.

In response to the scorching heatwave engulfing Europe, the Italian government has labeled 15 cities, including Rome and Florence, as being at an “extreme” health risk.

The European Space Agency (ESA) climate scientists have warned that Sicily and Sardinia could reach temperatures as high as 48°C (118.4°F), potentially setting a new record for the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has issued a warning, highlighting the beginning of the heatwave in Europe and the likelihood of extreme weather conditions in countries like Germany, Spain, France, and Poland, coinciding with an influx of tourists.

Greece has temporarily closed the Acropolis of Athens for a second consecutive day due to the intense heat, and local police have been assisting visitors experiencing difficulties. Concerns grow for outdoor workers, following the recent death of a construction worker in Italy who collapsed on a roadside.

