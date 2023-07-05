Life Sentence Handed Down in Germany for Brutal Stabbing of Teenage Girls

Eritrean asylum seeker sentenced to life for stabbing two teenage girls, one fatally, in Germany.

Attack occurred in Illerkirchberg; perpetrator identified as Okba B.

Motive stemmed from frustration over lack of passport for planned marriage in Ethiopia.

Eritrean asylum seeker receives life sentence for stabbing two teenage girls, one fatally, in southern Germany. The incident occurred in the town of Illerkirchberg in December, where the 27-year-old assailant, known as Okba B, attacked the girls.

The 14-year-old victim, named Ece, tragically succumbed to 23 stab wounds, while her 13-year-old friend sustained critical injuries. Prosecutors revealed that the attack was provoked when the girls spotted the knife the perpetrator had intended to use at a nearby immigration office.

The assailant’s motive for the attack was rooted in his frustration over the authorities’ failure to provide him with a passport necessary for his planned marriage in Ethiopia.

The severity of the crime resulted in a verdict that deems him highly unlikely to be granted early release, requiring him to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Having arrived in Germany in 2015 as part of a significant influx of asylum seekers, many of whom were escaping war and persecution, the Eritrean had initially integrated well into German society, maintaining employment, language proficiency, and a calm demeanor.

Expressing remorse, Okba B expressed regret for his actions and sought forgiveness from the victims’ families.

