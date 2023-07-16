Advertisement
Mexican Journalist Fatally Shot in Acapulco Car Attack







  • Mexican journalist Nelson Matus killed in Acapulco, Guerrero.
  • Matus shot inside his car in a store parking lot.
  • Matus survived two previous assassination attempts.
Nelson Matus, a Mexican journalist and director of the local news site Lo Real de Guerrero, was tragically killed in Acapulco, Guerrero.

Reports indicate that Matus was shot inside his car in a store parking lot in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. This is not the first time Matus faced danger, as he had previously survived two assassination attempts in 2017 and 2019. The incident has once again brought attention to the ongoing risks faced by journalists in Mexico.

Nelson Matus’ tragic death occurred just a week after the discovery of Luis Martin Sanchez, a journalist for La Jornada, who had gone missing in Nayarit state.

The Guerrero state attorney general’s office has not yet provided any comment on the matter. Mexico is known for the high risks journalists face when investigating corruption, crime, and drug cartels.

According to Reporters Without Borders, the country had the highest number of journalist deaths in the world last year.

