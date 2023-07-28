Mexico’s navy locates American sailor’s boat, but captain remains missing

Mexico’s navy located the capsized boat of missing American sailor Donald Lawson.

The experienced sailor had been piloting the trimaran solo and was last heard from on July 13.

Despite finding the boat, authorities have not yet located Donald Lawson.

The capsized trimaran was found by a navy patrol boat about 410 miles southwest of Acapulco on Thursday night, following a report of a similar boat sighted on July 23, around 370 miles south of Acapulco.

Lawson had arrived in Acapulco in January for boat repairs and had left on July 5, planning to cross the Panama Canal and continue north to Baltimore, Maryland. He had sent messages to his wife about mechanical problems and a storm, but the last satellite positioning message for the Defiant was received on July 13.

Lawson, who is Black, had a lifelong passion for sailing and was working towards challenging records for circumnavigating the globe solo. He and his wife had founded the Dark Seas Project to increase diversity in the sport of sailing.

