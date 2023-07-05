Multiple Mass Shootings Leave 10 Dead and 38 Wounded Ahead of US July 4 Holiday

Mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth leave 10 dead and 38 wounded.

President Biden renews call for gun control legislation in response to the shootings.

Fort Worth festival shooting claims 3 lives and injures 8.

Mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth prior to the Fourth of July holiday resulted in the deaths of ten individuals and left 38 others wounded. President Joe Biden has renewed his call for gun control legislation in response to these tragic events.

In Fort Worth, a shooting at a local festival claimed three lives and injured eight people. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, a separate shooting led to the deaths of five individuals, including two young boys, and left two others injured. The suspect, armed with an AR-15 and wearing body armor, indiscriminately opened fire on innocent bystanders.

Following a neighborhood block party shooting in Baltimore that resulted in two deaths and 28 injuries, including many children, three separate shootings occurred in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth, leaving a total of ten people dead and 38 wounded. The motives behind these incidents remain unclear.

The United States continues to grapple with a significant number of mass shootings and gun violence incidents, with over 340 mass shootings recorded in 2023 alone, as defined by the Gun Violence Archive. President Biden denounced the violence and reiterated his push for stricter gun control laws in the country.