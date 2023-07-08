Murder Charge Filed in West Mersea: Married Couple’s Death Shocks Community

Luke D’Wit, 33, from West Mersea, charged with murder, possession of Class A drug, and theft.

Two other individuals arrested in connection with the incident released on bail.

Police investigation takes a new direction following toxicology analysis revealing fentanyl consumption.

Advertisement

Essex Police have charged a man with the murder of a married couple who were found dead at their home in West Mersea. The victims, identified as Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, were discovered at their residence on Victory Road in April.

Luke D’Wit, 33, from West Mersea, has been charged with murder, possession of a Class A drug, and theft. D’Wit is scheduled to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

According to the police, a man and a woman who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

Det Insp Lydia George, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation as we piece together the circumstances around the deaths of Carol and Stephen.” Advertisement Initially considered as “unexpected and not suspicious,” the deaths of the couple underwent a shift in investigation direction by the police following an extensive inquiry and toxicology analysis conducted during the post-mortem examination. The tests revealed that the couple had consumed the synthetic opioid drug fentanyl. During a brief inquest hearing at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court, it was disclosed that Ms. Baxter’s cause of death was attributed to “combined fentanyl and promethazine toxicity with terminal bronchopneumonia.” Mr. Baxter’s cause of death was recorded as “cardiomegaly and alcoholic liver disease with fentanyl intoxication.” The inquest was adjourned as the police investigation remains ongoing. The couple, who served as directors of Cazsplash, a company specializing in shower mats and bathroom accessories, met their tragic end due to fentanyl consumption.

Advertisement