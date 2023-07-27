Norwegian and Nepali Duo Achieves Remarkable Feat of Climbing 14 Mountains in 92 Days

Norwegian woman and Nepali guide achieve historic ft.

A Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide achieve historic feat by summiting all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre mountains, including Pakistan’s K2, in a record-breaking time of three months and one day.

Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa display unwavering determination, teamwork, and tenacity, exemplifying the essence of mountaineering unity as they conquer these challenging peaks together.

Harila and Sherpa’s “unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour” helped them summit such heights, the team statement said.

“Harila and Lama’s collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together.”

Their remarkable journey took them through various countries, including Tibet, Nepal, and Pakistan, as they scaled mountains like Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and others before reaching K2.

The duo’s impressive feat of conquering all 14 peaks was accomplished in just 92 days, solidifying their place in mountaineering history.

