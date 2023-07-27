Over 50 whales die and 45 to be euthanized as pod strands on Australian beach

Over 50 whales die and 45 to be euthanized on Australian beach

A pod of nearly 100 whales was spotted near Cheynes Beach.

Wildlife experts believe the unusual behavior might indicate stress or illness within the pod.

A pod of nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales became stranded on Cheynes Beach near Albany, Western Australia. Around 60-70 whales were stuck on the beach, and despite efforts by over 100 staff personnel and 250 volunteers, 51 whales died overnight.

To prevent further suffering, the remaining 45 whales will be euthanized as per the decision by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions officers and veterinarians.

Wildlife experts suggest the unusual behavior could be due to stress or illness within the pod, as pilot whales are highly social animals with close relationships within their pods.

Cetacean stranding, commonly known as beaching, occurs when dolphins and whales strand themselves on beaches due to various reasons, including sickness, injury, bad weather, navigation errors, and hunting too close to shore.

