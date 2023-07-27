Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over 50 whales die and 45 to be euthanized as pod strands on Australian beach

Over 50 whales die and 45 to be euthanized as pod strands on Australian beach

Articles
Advertisement
Over 50 whales die and 45 to be euthanized as pod strands on Australian beach

Over 50 whales die and 45 to be euthanized on Australian beach

Advertisement
  • Over 50 long-finned pilot whales die and 45 more are set to be euthanized.
  • A pod of nearly 100 whales was spotted near Cheynes Beach.
  • Wildlife experts believe the unusual behavior might indicate stress or illness within the pod.
Advertisement

A pod of nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales became stranded on Cheynes Beach near Albany, Western Australia. Around 60-70 whales were stuck on the beach, and despite efforts by over 100 staff personnel and 250 volunteers, 51 whales died overnight.

To prevent further suffering, the remaining 45 whales will be euthanized as per the decision by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions officers and veterinarians.

Wildlife experts suggest the unusual behavior could be due to stress or illness within the pod, as pilot whales are highly social animals with close relationships within their pods.

Cetacean stranding, commonly known as beaching, occurs when dolphins and whales strand themselves on beaches due to various reasons, including sickness, injury, bad weather, navigation errors, and hunting too close to shore.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Nearly 100 Pilot Whales Beached in Australia, Half Perish Despite Rescue Efforts
Nearly 100 Pilot Whales Beached in Australia, Half Perish Despite Rescue Efforts

Nearly 100 pilot whales stranded on a beach in Western Australia, half...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story