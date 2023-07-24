Plane Crashes Through House in Georgetown, Texas; 3 Injured

Small plane crashes into a two-story house in Georgetown, Texas; 3 people injured.

The house was vacant at the time of the incident, near Georgetown Executive Airport.

FAA confirms single-engine Beech BE35 plane involved; NTSB to investigate.

Advertisement

In Georgetown, Texas, authorities reported that a small plane crashed through the roof of a two-story house, resulting in at least three people sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Thankfully, the house was vacant at the time of the incident. The crash occurred near the Georgetown Executive Airport on Northwood Drive, just before noon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane involved was a single-engine Beech BE35, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be conducting an investigation into the crash.

According to officials from the Georgetown Fire Department, the three individuals on the plane were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and were later discharged on the same day.

The incident occurred when the occupants of the plane were returning from breakfast in Kerrville, and the aircraft experienced engine failure, leading to the crash.

City of Georgetown Battalion Chief Scott Gibson explained that the pilot made a quick decision to steer away from the nearby apartment complex and instead landed the plane in a single home.

Advertisement

A witness recounted that the occupants appeared to be in relatively good condition considering the circumstances. They were described as scared and confused but managed to safely descend from the aircraft through an opening in the roof with the assistance of witnesses.

Another said the passengers seemed to come out with minor injuries.

“But besides like blood and a few gashes and burnt feet from walking up on the roof, they were in pretty good condition.” GFD officials said as far as the home, it’s not in that bad of shape.

“It is fairly minimally impacted. Probably the biggest concern is gonna be the fuel that has dripped from the attic to the first to the second floor,” said the witness.

“We’ve eliminated most of the ignition sources that are around. We’ve cut the power to the house.”

“A small portion of Northwest Blvd will remain closed for the time,” police said.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Two Teenagers Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Tonbridge Murder Case Rocco Mustafa (18) and Reece Willis (17) sentenced to jail for Tonbridge...