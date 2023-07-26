Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East of Port-Olry in Vanuatu

6.8 magnitude earthquake hits 83km east of Port-Olry in Vanuatu, USGS reports.

On Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurring 83km (51.57 miles) east of Port-Olry in Vanuatu.

There was no tsunami warning issued by the authorities for this event, and the earthquake was recorded to be 10 km deep.

A day earlier, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Adana province in Southern Turkey, with its epicenter in the Kozan district, and a depth of 11.2 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in the city center and surrounding areas, causing panic among residents who rushed to the streets.

Just a week before, a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, and the US Tsunami Warning System later withdrew the warning for coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

The earthquake in Alaska was relatively shallow, striking at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), and little to no landslide was expected, though there was a possibility of some landslides in highly susceptible areas.

