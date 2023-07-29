Prigozhin’s Wagner Group Cheers Niger Coup, Offers ‘Helpful’ Hand

- Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin made controversial remarks about the Niger coup.
- Prigozhin blamed the crisis on colonialism and claimed Western nations backed terrorist groups.
- Prigozhin offered Wagner’s services to address the situation.
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has sparked controversy with a lengthy social media post regarding the recent coup in Niger.
Despite widespread condemnation of the coup from the international community and African states, Prigozhin offered his unique perspective.
He attributed the crisis in Niger to the lingering effects of colonialism and made unverified claims that Western nations were backing terrorist groups in the country.
Before the coup, Niger had been one of the few democracies in the region, and its colonial past as a former French colony was notable.
Interestingly, Prigozhin, who had previously led an armed rebellion against the Kremlin in June, remains at large.
Following the short-lived uprising, he and his troops reportedly agreed to head to Belarus.
However, recent sightings of Prigozhin in St. Petersburg, where he was seen meeting an African dignitary during a summit between African nations and Russia, have raised questions about his movements.
In his message, Prigozhin also made a business proposal, stating that his private military company, Wagner, possessed the capabilities to address the ongoing situation in Niger’s capital, Niamey.
Currently, hundreds of Wagner contractors are in neighboring Mali, working with the country’s military junta to combat an Islamist insurgency that poses a significant threat in the region where Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger share borders.
“What happened in Niger has been brewing for years,” Prigozhin said. “The former colonizers are trying to keep the people of African countries in check. To keep them in check, the former colonizers are filling these countries with terrorists and various bandit formations. Thus creating a colossal security crisis.”
“The population suffers. And this is (the reason for) love for PMC (private military company) Wagner, this is the high efficiency of PMC Wagner. Because a thousand soldiers of PMC Wagner can establish order and destroy terrorists, preventing them from harming the peaceful population of states,” he said.
Human rights groups have extensively documented Wagner’s engagement in and collaboration with human rights violations targeting civilian populations in Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic.
In these countries, Wagner mercenaries have been hired to support local defense forces in quelling rebellions and insurgencies while also suppressing opposition groups.
Prigozhin’s remarks on Friday contradicted the stance of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which urged for the swift release of President Mohamed Bazoum by the military.
The difference in opinions highlights discord within the Russian government regarding their response to the situation in Niger.
Read More News On
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.