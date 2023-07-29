Putin, African leaders to release joint statement on Ukraine

Zelenskyy honors troops in Bakhmut on military holiday
Zelenskyy visited troops in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, to honor Special Operations Forces...
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed journalists that Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders will issue a joint statement after holding a meeting in St. Petersburg to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
“A brief joint statement is being prepared following the meeting. It will be released as soon as it is agreed,” Peskov said.
According to Peskov, Putin is scheduled to address journalists later on Saturday. As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated.
Providing some context, this week, Putin hosted African leaders in a summit to strengthen ties, as Russia faced international isolation due to the Ukraine invasion.
During the summit, Putin emphasized that the African continent would become a significant partner for Moscow in a new multipolar world.
There have been concerns in Africa regarding Russia’s withdrawal from a crucial grain deal.
To address this, Putin offered to send grain to six African nations free of charge in the coming months. However, the United Nations expressed that this gesture would not fully compensate for the grain shortfall.
It is noteworthy that only 17 heads of African states attended this year’s summit, which is less than half of the 43 heads of state who participated in the conference back in 2019.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.