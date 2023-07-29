Putin, African leaders to release joint statement on Ukraine

Advertisement

Providing some context, this week, Putin hosted African leaders in a summit to strengthen ties, as Russia faced international isolation due to the Ukraine invasion.

During the summit, Putin emphasized that the African continent would become a significant partner for Moscow in a new multipolar world.

There have been concerns in Africa regarding Russia’s withdrawal from a crucial grain deal.

To address this, Putin offered to send grain to six African nations free of charge in the coming months. However, the United Nations expressed that this gesture would not fully compensate for the grain shortfall.

It is noteworthy that only 17 heads of African states attended this year’s summit, which is less than half of the 43 heads of state who participated in the conference back in 2019.