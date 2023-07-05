Putin’s Former Spokesman Takes Charge of TASS News Agency

Former election spokesman for Putin appointed to lead TASS news agency.

Kremlin’s control over media tightens amid Ukraine war.

Independent news outlets closed, journalists labeled as “foreign agents.”

Following a government order published today, the state news agency TASS will now be led by the former election spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This appointment signifies a further tightening of the Kremlin’s grip on the media, which has escalated since the onset of the Ukraine war.

Independent news outlets have been compelled to shut down, while numerous journalists and publications have been labeled as “foreign agents.”