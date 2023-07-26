Russian President Vladimir Putin to Visit China in October, Announces Kremlin

Putin’s October visit to China coincides with “One Belt, One Road” forum.

He plans to fulfill a promise to visit Turkiye; dates not finalized yet.

Invitation received for G20 summit in India in September; format of participation unclear.

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit China in October, as confirmed by a senior Kremlin official on Tuesday. The visit will coincide with the “One Belt, One Road” forum in China, which is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative aimed at connecting Asia with European and African nations through infrastructure projects.

Additionally, Putin intends to fulfill a promise to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is planning a trip to Turkiye, although the specific dates for that visit have not been finalized yet.

Recently, the Kremlin received an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in a Group of 20 (G20) summit in India in September. The format of Putin’s participation is still unclear, and the possibility of his in-person attendance has not been ruled out, according to Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

This announcement came after South African officials revealed that Putin had agreed to skip an economic summit in their country due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him. The ICC has accused Putin of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. As a signatory to the ICC’s treaty, South Africa would be obligated to arrest Putin if he were to visit or face the dilemma of flouting its responsibility.

While China, Turkiye, and India are not signatories to the Rome Statute, making it easier for Putin to travel to these countries, staying away from the South African summit may be viewed as embarrassing, particularly as he is expected to be the only leader of a country in the BRICS bloc not attending.

Also Read Wildfires Ravage Nine European Countries Amid Scorching Heat and Winds Nine European countries impacted by devastating wildfires Regions of Rhodes and Corfu...