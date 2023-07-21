Saudi Citizens Extend Invitation to Friends for Umrah via ‘Personal Visit Visa’ Program

Saudi Arabia introduces “Personal Visit Visa” for citizens to invite friends for Umrah and cultural exploration.

Saudi Arabia has launched a novel initiative, granting its citizens the chance to invite their friends to the country through a “Personal Visit Visa.” This visa allows the invitees to partake in Umrah and discover Saudi Arabia’s diverse cultural and historical landmarks. With this new opportunity, the Kingdom aims to promote cultural exchange and forge deeper bonds of friendship between visitors and citizens.

Visa Advantages

The “Personal Visit Visa” provides the following benefits:

The “Personal Visit Visa” offers the flexibility of single or multiple entry options to cater to visitors’ travel preferences. It allows access to perform Umrah rituals and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Additionally, tourists can explore a plethora of historical and cultural sites across different cities in Saudi Arabia. The visa also facilitates exciting tourist trips, allowing travelers to discover the country’s diverse regions, scenic landscapes, and vibrant heritage.

“Personal Visit Visa” Options:

The “Personal Visit Visa” offers two options: a Single Entry Visa, which allows visitors to stay in the Kingdom for up to 90 days within a 90-day validity period, and a Multiple Entry Visa, which is valid for 365 days, allowing multiple entries and exits within the year, with each stay lasting up to 90 days.

How to Apply:

Access the official visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the website https://visa.mofa.gov.sa. Fill in the required information on the application form accurately. Specify whether a single entry or multiple entry visa is required. Provide the necessary details of the invited friend, including passport information and intended duration of stay. Advertisement Complete the application process and submit it electronically. Await the visa approval, which will be communicated through the provided contact information.

Promoting Cultural Exchange and Pilgrimage:

Saudi Arabia’s initiative seeks to foster cultural exchange between its citizens and friends from around the globe. By inviting friends to partake in Umrah and experience the Kingdom’s vibrant cultural heritage, Saudi citizens can cultivate stronger friendships and facilitate mutual understanding among diverse communities.